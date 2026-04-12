Arizona has late rally earning comeback win at LSU to avoid a sweep

Arizona scored three runs in the top of the sixth inning and Jalen Adams pitched 4.2 scoreless innings in relief of starter Janae Berry as the Wildcats earned a 4-2 win at LSU to avoid a sweep. Arizona made big plays defensively in the clutch as LSU stranded seven base runners.

After pitching dominated the first 2.5 innings, LSU scored first in the bottom of the third. Kylee Edwards singled to score Sierra Daniel and put LSU ahead 1-0. Jenae Berry hit Alix Frankin with the bases loaded to drive in the second run for LSU.

Arizona answered immediately with a long Sydney Stewart home run. LSU threatened throughout the game, but Arizona answered with double plays to end the second, third and fourth innings. Jalen Adams relieved Berry in the third inning and kept Arizona in the game.

Arizona had a decisive three-run sixth inning. Regan Shockey had a lead-off single. Stewart was unintentionally, intentionally walked. Tele Jennings grounded to pitcher Jayden Heavener, who threw to first base to get the sure out. Shockey raced home from third and just beat the throw from Heavener to tie the game.

COMEBACK CATS STRIKE IN THE BAYOU!



Arizona completes the comeback to take the final game over No. 18 LSU! pic.twitter.com/Yztzneb8id — Arizona Softball (@ArizonaSoftball) April 12, 2026

Game winning hit

After a Jenna Sniffen walk, an Emma Kavanagh double scored Sniffen and pinch runner Molli Daley. Kez Lucas struck out swinging to end the inning. Shockey finished with two of the four Arizona hits. Arizona also earned four walks on Sunday. Adams held LSU to four hits without a walk and one strikeout.

LSU leadoff hitter Jalia Lassiter had three hits and Edwards added two for the Tigers. Defense and pitching ruled the weekend. LSU won game one of the series 4-1 on Friday night and game two 3-1 on Saturday. Arizona remains on the road next weekend with a three-game series at Oklahoma State, Friday through Sunday.