Arizona has more movement in metrics sites after weekend results

Arizona moved down in KenPom and the NCAA NetRatings after Michigan earned wins this week over previously undefeated Nebraska and number seven Michigan State. Arizona is second in the ESPN Basketball Power Index and KenPom and third in the NCAA NetRatings.

Arizona, Duke and Michigan have separated themselves from the rest of the teams nationally in KenPom. Michigan is first in KenPom with a +36.57 adjusted efficiency margin, Arizona is second at +36.39 and Duke is third at 35.95. The dropoff is significant after Duke.

Iowa State is fourth in KenPom at 32.01 entering games on Sunday. Houston, Florida, Illinois and Purdue are fifth through eighth in KenPom. The separation between Duke and Iowa State is the same as between the Cylones and in between Nebraska,12th in KenPom and Vanderbilt, 13th.

The NCAA NetRatings only show where the teams are ranked in the Net Ratings and not an actual number. Arizona and Duke are the only teams with nine quadrant one wins in the NCAA NetRatings. Michigan is 8-0 in quad one games. The only loss for Michigan in 2025-26 was a quad two defeat to Wisconsin.

There’s a MASSIVE gap between the top tier teams on KenPom (Duke, Arizona, Michigan) and the rest of the pack.



1. +36.57 Michigan

2. +36.39 Arizona

3. +35.95 Duke

4. +32.01 Iowa State

5. +31. 49 Houston

6. +31.38 Florida

7. +31.07 Illinois

Opportunities for Arizona to more up

Arizona will have multiple opportunities to return to the top spot in KenPom and NCAA Net Ratings. The challenging schedule Arizona plays in February has been well documented. Arizona begins the four-game gauntlet after hosting Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Arizona is at Kansas on February 9, hosts Texas Tech on February 14 and BYU on February 18 before playing at Houston on February 21. BYU, Houston, Kansas and Texas Tech are all inside the top 20 in KenPom and the NCAA NetRatings.

Being a number one regional seed is what matters most. With Arizona, Duke and Michigan separating themselves, barring a complete collapse or a bad loss, all three teams should be secure to earn a one seed. Where teams are rated by the metric, sites are purely based on their own results.