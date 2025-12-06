Arizona has opportunity to be number 1 if its beats Auburn after Purdue loss

After Iowa State won 81-58 at Purdue on Saturday afternoon, Arizona has an opportunity to put itself in position to be ranked first nationally with a win over Auburn on Saturday night. Arizona remained second in the Press Top 25 and third in the Today Coaches Polls released on Monday.

Michigan was winning easily over Rutgers on Saturday. Arizona received six first-place votes and 1,442 points in the AP Top 25. Michigan received 15 first-place votes and 1,417 points in the AP Top 25. Arizona received three first-place votes and 709 points in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

Michigan had 721 points and six first-place votes on the USA Today Coaches Poll. Arizona and Michigan have both earned the right to be ranked first. Arizona became the first team with three wins over opponents ranked in the top 15 nationally in their first three games of a season.

Michigan became the first team in Division I history to beat two ranked opponents by over 30 points in consecutive games. Arizona beat Connecticut and Florida, who were ranked third when they played and number 12 UCLA.

Arizona and Michigan resumes

Michigan beat Auburn, which was ranked 20th, 103-73 and followed that up with a 101-61 win over number 11 Gonzaga. Not only did Michigan beat ranked Auburn and Gonzaga in consecutive games, but the victories occurred on back-to-back days.

Michigan is fifth and Arizona seventh in the ESPN Basketball Power Index. The Wolverines are first and the Wildcats sixth in the NCAA NetRatings. Michigan is first in KenPom and Arizona is ninth. The metrics could change when they are updated on Sunday, following games completed on Saturday.

Per the metrics, Michigan has the stronger resume. Michigan won its games against ranked teams on neutral courts by far greater margins. Arizona has a huge road win at Connecticut to point to. Michigan's lone road win in 2025-26 was at TCU.