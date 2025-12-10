Arizona head coach Brent Brennan wants Dash Fifita to get his own credit

During the early national signing period earlier this month, Arizona head coach Brent Brennan made a point of praising 2026 signee Dash Fifita. Brennan stated Fifita deserves his own credit. Fifita was a prolific tackler throughout his career at Rancho Santa Margarita, Santa Margarita Catholic High School in California.

In the past two seasons for Santa Margarita, Fifita had 195 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, 9.0 sacks, 6.0 quarterback hurries, four passes defended, 3.0 fumble recoveries and 3.0 forced fumbles. Fifita is the 2,597th prospect, 234th LB and 236th player in California in the 2026 class.

Fifita is the brother of Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita. Expect that to be referenced frequently early in his Arizona career. The production Fifita has had throughout his high school career has led to recognition beyond being the brother of Noah.

Santa Margarita is 10-3 and playing Concord DeLaSalle in the CIF State Championship Football Bowl Game on December 13 at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo. Santa Margarita is fifth and DeLaSalle is 15th in the MaxPreps national rankings.

"Dash deserves his own credit...was the co-defensive player of the year in the Trinity League. It's arguably the best high school football league in the country... That is big time. Tough, physical. Every time you watch him play, he's just all over the football field...He is so productive, so tough, so fun to watch....You're getting this incredible foundation, this incredible character because you know the family so well. you know Les and Winona and you know how they raised their kids...to be incredible leaders and hard workers and respectful...I'm so excited that Dash is coming. We all are." Arizona head coach Brent Brennan

Playing at the highest level of high school football

The Trinity League is made up of six Catholic schools in Orange County, California and one in Los Angeles County. Among the other programs are Servite, where Noah Fifita and Tetiroa McMillan played and Mater Dei, which is the alma mater of four current Wildcats.

Arizona loses Max Harris and Riley Wilson at LB after the 2025 season. Second leading tackler Taye Brown, Chase Kenndy, Jabari Mann and Leviticus Su’a are among the LBs on the 2025 Arizona roster with eligibility remaining beyond this season.

Fifita is listed at 5'10 and 185 pounds by 247Sports. The production Fifita has shown throughout his high school career against some of the best competition nationally is a good indicator that he can outperform his recruiting ranking.

Arizona cornerback Treydan Stukes was not rated out of high school and was named an On3 All-American on Wednesday. Stukes is out of eligibility, but should inspire the lower ranked Arizona signees and walk-ons in the future.

Scouts often project prospects on measurables and potential more than production. All three are important. Dash Fifita has proven he can thrive at the highest level of high school football. Next, Fifita will have to prove he can produce in a Power Four program.