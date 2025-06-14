Arizona hosting 5 defensive players for official visits this weekend

Edge rushers Lopeti Moala and Prince Williams, defensive linemen Manoah Faupusa and Ta'a Malu and cornerback Xaier Hiler are three-star defensive prospects taking their official visits to Arizona this weekend. Three offensive prospects are also taking their official visits in Tucson this weekend.

Williams is the second-highest-ranked prospect on an official visit in Tucson this weekend, behind four-star quarterback Oscar Rios and the top defensive player. In the 247Sports composite rankings, Williams is the 579th prospect, 55th edge rusher and third player in Nevada in the 2026 class.

Out of legendary Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, Williams has taken an official visit to Utah and is scheduled to see BYU the weekend of June 20. Williams took an unofficial visit to Miami in March. Miami is the favorite with a 69.8 percent chance for a commitment from Williams per On3.

In the last two seasons combined, Williams has 170 tackles, 52.0 tackles for loss, 21.0 sacks, 87.0 quarterback hurries, one pass defended, one fumble recovery and four forced fumbles, per MaxPreps. Arizona was 102nd nationally with 61.0 TFLs and 98th with 20.0 sacks in 2024.

Malu is the 171st DL and 25th player in Washington out of Tacoma, Annie Wright. UC-Davis and Utah have previously hosted Malu for official visits. UNLV and Boise State are scheduled to host Malu for official visits in the next week.

Moala is the 987th prospect, 101st DL and 14th player in Utah from Orem in the 2026 class. UCLA and Utah have previously hosted Moala for official visits and he is scheduled to be at BYU the weekend of June 20. Moala had 103 tackles, 13.5 TFLs, 6.0 sacks, one QB hurry and 12 passes defended in the last two seasons.

Faupusa is the 1,011th prospect, 104th DL, and 88th player in California out of Rancho Santa Margarita, Santa Margarita Catholic. Arizona is the only program currently scheduled to host Faupusa for an official visit, per his 247Sports page.

Hiler is the 39th CB and 59th player in Texas out of Denton, Ryan, but does not have an overall national ranking. Oregon State hosted Hiler for an official visit the weekend of June 6 and he also holds an offer from Bowling Green. Hiler had 31 tackles, five PBUs and seven interceptions as a junior in 2024.

Arizona has the 63rd-ranked 2026 class and is 14th in the Big XII, ahead of Utah and Colorado. Seven players are currently committed to Arizona in the 2026 class. Five offensive prospects and two on defense are committed to the 2026 Arizona class.