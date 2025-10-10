Arizona Injuries Remain The Same, BYU Changes on Thursday Player Availability Report

Ten Arizona players remained listed as out, and defensive back Jack Luttrell and punt returner and wide receiver Jeremiah Patterson are questionable for Arizona in the Thursday Player Availability Reporting update posted by the Big XII.

Four players for BYU are listed as out, two are doubtful, another pair are questionable and five are probable on the Big XII Thursday Player Availability Reporting update. BYU had three players out, one doubtful, two questionable and seven probable on the initial Player Availability Reporting update posted on Wednesday.

Running back Sione Moa who is out, defensive end Anisi Purcell and linebacker Jack Kelly, who are questionable, LBs Siali Esera, Isaiah Glasker and Miles Hall, who are probable, are the key players for BYU on the Thursday injury report.

Moa is third on BYU with 17 carries and fourth with 90 yards rushing and has five receptions for 34 yards in 2025. Kelly is tied for second on BYU with Glasker with 21 tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss, leads the Cougars with four sacks and is the co-leader with one forced fumble.

No updates for the Wildcats on the availability front. https://t.co/iuGbipoU6P — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) October 10, 2025

Purcell, who is listed as the second-team nose tackle on the BYU depth chart, is eighth on the Cougars with seven tackles and has one TFL. Esera is the starting mack LB for BYU and seventh on the Cougars with 15 tackles and also has a 0.5 TFL.

Glasker is second on BYU with 2.0 sacks and also has one interception, one pass defended and one forced fumble. Hall is the third team rover for BYU and is eighth on the Cougars with 10.0 tackles and has 1.0 TFL. Depending who is cleared to play, BYU could have an issue with LB depth on Saturday.

Defensive lineman Tre Smith, who had season-ending surgery on Thursday, is the most significant player listed as out for Arizona. DL Jarra Anderson and tight End Keyan Burnett have left the Arizona program. Defensive back and punt returner Jeremiah Patterson and DB Jack Luttrell are questionable for Arizona.