Arizona is a 3-Score Favorite Over Oklahoma State in Opening Line

The FanDuel Sportsbook has Arizona as a 19.5-point favorite over Oklahoma State in the opening line for Saturday. That is the second biggest line for Arizona in 2025. Arizona was a 31.5-point favorite in a 48-3 win over Weber State in week two.

Oklahoma State is +680 on the money line and Arizona is -1100. The over/under for Oklahoma State at Arizona is 55.5. Taking the over is -108 and the under is -112. Arizona has been the favorite twice in its first four games and the underdog.

Arizona was a 15.0-point favorite in its season-opening 40-6 win, in addition to being favored over Weber State. Kansas State was a 1.5-point favorite over Arizona in a 23-17 loss. Iowa State beat Arizona 39-16 at Iowa State on Saturday as a 5.5-point favorite.

Arizona is 3-1 against the spread in 2025. Oklahoma State will be at least a 19.0-point underdog for the third time this season. Oregon beat Oklahoma State 69-3 as a 28.5-point favorite. Oklahoma State covered the point-spread for the first time in 2025 as a 20.5-point underdog in a 45-27 loss to Baylor on Saturday.

Oklahoma State will be an underdog for the third time in five games this season. Oklahoma State beat Tennessee-Martin 27-7 as a 26.5-point favorite and lost 19-12 to Tulsa as a 10.0-point favorite. The Tennessee-Martin and Tulsa games went under and the Baylor and Oregon games were over for Oklahoma State in 2025.

Arizona's loss at Iowa State on Saturday was the first game for the Wildcats in 2025 that exceeded the over. The 55.5 point total versus Oklahoma State game is tied for the third most in an Arizona game this season, with Hawaii.

Oklahoma State is 124th nationally, averaging 17.3 points per game and 126th, allowing 35.0 PPG. The Cowboys are 123rd and worst among power conference programs against teams in the big four, allowing 59.0 PPG. Expect the over on Saturday and for Arizona to have a good performance offensively.