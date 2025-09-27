Arizona at Iowa State Week 5 Final odds and Predictions

The line has moved towards Arizona in their game at Iowa State on Saturday. Iowa State was a 6.5-point favorite in the FanDuel Sportsbook odds on Tuesday. Arizona is now a 5.5-point underdog on Saturday morning. Arizona is +172 and Iowa State is -210 on the money line.

The money line was Arizona +195 and Iowa State is -240 on Tuesday. The over/under is 48.5, which has not changed. On Friday afternoon, the line was as low as 4.5 points. Arizona was as high as +207 and as low as +179 on the money line. Iowa State was as low as -195 and as high as -250 on the money line.

Arizona beat Hawai'i 40-6 as a 15.0-point favorite, defeated Weber State 48-3, favored by 31.5 and won 23-17 over Kansas State as a 1.5-point underdog. The over/under for 2025 Arizona games were 55.5 versus Hawai'i, 56.5 against Weber State and 56.0 against Kansas State.

Iowa State beat Kansas State 24-21 as a 3.0-point underdog, South Dakota 55-7 favored by 16.5, Iowa 16-13 as a 3.0-point favorite and Arkansas State 24-16 favored by 21.0 points. The over/unders were 52.0 versus Kansas State, 47.5 against South Dakota, 43.0 versus Iowa and 55.5 at Arkansas State.

Arizona at Iowa State Injury Report

Arizona is mostly healthy with defensive end Tre Smith, linebacker Riley Wilson and running back Kedrick Reescano expected to be fully healthy on Saturday at Iowa State. Eleven Arizona players were listed as out on the Big XII Friday Availability Report.

Iowa State is missing several key players on Saturday. The Cyclones list 13 players as out on the Friday Big XII Availability report. Defensive back Jeremiah Cooper and kicker Kyle Konrady are the biggest losses for Iowa State on Saturday.

Arizona at Iowa State predictions

Arizona should be able to keep the game close with its defense and rushing offense. Playing at home, Iowa State should cover, but barely. The projection here is Iowa State by seven points. Expect a low-scoring game as Arizona and Iowa State have played well defensively in 2025. Take the under with confidence.