Arizona is now 1st nationally in this key defensive metric

Arizona is first nationally allowing 89.40 points per 100 possessions. The numbers posted by Haslam Metrics only include possessions where game outcome is still in doubt. Proprietor Erik Haslam elaborated that the numbers are still calculated until an analytical final is achieved.

The Haslam defensive efficiency numbers are nearly identical to the national rankings and metrics. Duke is second, allowing 89.42 points per 100 possessions, followed by Houston at 89.57 and Michigan at 90.20. Arizona beat Houston 73-66 and Duke beat Houston 68-63 on Saturday.

Duke ascended to first, from third and Arizona moved from fourth to second in the Associated Press Top 25 and USA Today Coaches polls. Michigan fell from first to third after the loss to Duke and Houston is fifth in the current AP Top 25 and fourth in the USA Today Coaches poll.

Arizona arguably has its best defensive team under Tommy Lloyd. The Wildcats are seventh nationally, holding opponents to 39.0 percent from the field and fourth, allowing 43.5 percent shooting on two-point field goal attempts.

https://t.co/4XOkZfzYg4 Top-15 Defensive Efficiency (points per 100 possessions) going into the week of 2/23/2026. Efficiencies displayed are for possessions where game outcome is still in doubt (i.e. an #AnalyticallyFinal has not yet been achieved). pic.twitter.com/fSqwEQbYYe — Erik Haslam (@haslametrics) February 23, 2026

Keys to Arizona's defensive success

One of the biggest reasons for Arizona's defensive success is rebounding at a high rate. Arizona is second nationally, averaging 30.2 defensive rebounds per game and 43.4 overall RPG. Arizona is 17th with a 76.4 defensive rebounding percentage and fourth with a 57.9 rebounding percentage.

The ability to hold opponents to a low shooting percentage and not allow a lot of offensive rebounds has been critical for Arizona in 2025-26. The presence of 7'2, 260-pound center Motiejus Krivas, 41st nationally with 1.85 blocked shots per game, has also significantly helped Arizona.

Michigan, Arizona and Duke are also the top three defensive teams in KenPom. Arizona has accomplished its elite defensive rating against the 18th toughest schedule nationally in KenPom. Arizona is 17th in KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency SOS. By nearly every defensive metric, Arizona is elite in 2025-26.