Arizona is unanimous at the top of both national polls for 3rd consecutive week

Arizona earned every first-place vote in the Associated Press Top 25 and USA Today Coaches poll for the third consecutive week. The Wildcats became the unanimous number one team for the first time in program history two weeks ago. Arizona is first in the AP for the eighth consecutive week, tying a program record.

Arizona received all 59 first-place votes for 1,475 points in the AP Top 25. The Wildcats are first in the AP Top 25 for the eighth consecutive week. Michigan and Connecticut flipped spots at second and third. The Wolverines moved up after beating Nebraska and Michigan State last week.

Michigan received 1,388 points. After Connecticut, Duke is fourth and Illinois fifth. There is a big drop-off in the polls after the top four teams. Connecticut received 1,367 points and Duke 1,314 points, while Illinois had 1,167.

Arizona received all 31 first-place votes in the USA Today Coaches poll. Michigan remains second with 775 points in the USA Today Coaches Poll. Connecticut is third and Duke fourth, with Gonzaga moving up to fifth in the USA Today Coaches poll following losses by Nebraska to Michigan and Illinois.

The Big XII continues to dominate the polls. Six of the top 14 teams in the AP Top 25 and the USA Today Coaches Polls are in the Big XII. Iowa State is seventh in both polls, Houston is eighth, Kansas 11th, Texas Tech 13th and BYU fell to 14th in the AP Top 25 and 16th in the USA Today Coaches poll after two losses.

Arizona is off until it hosts Oklahoma State on Saturday. With a win over Oklahoma State, Arizona will enter its most difficult stretch of the season as the unanimous number one team in both polls. Arizona plays at Kansas, hosts Texas Tech and BYU, before playing at Houston in four consecutive games.