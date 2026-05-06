Arizona just outside top-third nationally in returning snaps entering 2026

Arizona is 51st nationally out of 138 Football Bowl Subdivision programs returning 44 percent of its overall snaps, 46th on offense with 48 percent of its snaps back and 67th with 40 percent of its snaps played on defense on the 2026 roster per an article by Cody Nagel of CBS Sports.

Nagel noted that Arizona returns five starters on offense and three on defense in 2026. The returning players for Arizona are led by quarterback Noah Fifita, who played 651 out of 719 offensive snaps in 2025. Arizona has to replace four defensive backs who were selected in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Arizona is fifth in the Big XII in returning snaps overall and on offense and eighth in defensive snaps. Replacing safeties Dalton Johnson, Genesis Smith, Treydan Stukes and cornerback Michael Dansby, the 2026 Arizona draftees is the biggest task on the 2026 roster.

Cornerback Jay'Vion Cole and safety Gavin Hunter lead the returnees for Arizona in the secondary. Cole had 23 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, one pass defended, one forced fumble and tied for the Arizona lead with Johnson and Stukes, recording four interceptions.

Where Big12 teams rank in returning snaps:



3. BYU (63%)

21. Texas Tech (52%)

30. Houston (50%)

48. TCU (45%)

51. Arizona (44%)

57. UCF (42%)

58. Kansas (42%)

69. K-State (40%)

74. Utah (39%)

94. CIncy (33%)

101. ASU (31%)

107. Baylor (30%)

127. Colorado (21%)

130. WVU (19%)

134.… https://t.co/XnHgoNvMaH — Jeff Fuller (@jjfuller72) May 3, 2026

Experienced front seven

Six of the seven projected front-seven starters for Arizona have experience playing for the Wildcats. The return of edge rusher Tre Smith, who had 53 tackles, 7.5 TFLs and 4.5 sacks in 2024 but missed the entire 2025 season with an injury, is significant for Arizona in 2026.

The return of rising sophomore defensive lineman Mays Pese and senior linebackers Taye Brown and Chase Kennedy also helps coordinator Danny Gonzales set the foundation for Arizona on defense in 2026. Gonzales believes Arizona can be better defensively in 2026.

In addition to Fifita, Arizona returns running backs Quincy Carter and Kedrick Reescano in 2026. Carter and Reescano will share carries with Marshall transfer Antwan Roberts. Arizona lost RB Ismail Mahdi, who led Arizona in carries and rushing yards in 2025.

Wide receivers Chris Hunter and Tre Spivey will have significantly bigger roles for Arizona in 2026. Reescano led Arizona with nine touchdowns in 2025 and Spivey was second with eight. Arizona has an opportunity to be improved offensively with coordinator Seth Doege returning for his second season with the Wildcats.