Arizona Sets Program Record with Historic 2026 NFL Draft Haul

The selections of Treydan Stukes, Genesis Smith, Dalton Johnson and Michael Dansby in the 2026 NFL Draft was the first time four Arizona defensive backs were selected in the same year. Arizona had multiple defensive backs selected in the same NFL Draft for the first time since 2008.

Antoine Cason was the 27th overall selection in the first round of the 2008 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers. Wilrey Fontenot was the 212th overall selection in the seventh round in 2008 by the Atlanta Falcons. Cornerback Dane Cruikshank, 152nd overall to the Tennessee Titans in 2018, was the last Arizona DB drafted before 2026.

Stukes was the first Arizona defensive back selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, 38th overall in the second round by the Las Vegas Raiders. Smith was the 131st overall selection in the fourth round by the Los Angeles Chargers.

Johnson is joining Stukes with Las Vegas as the 150th overall pick in the fifth round. Dansby was a bit of a surprise as the 255th overall selection in the seventh round by the defending Super Bowl Champion Seattle Seahawks.

Testament to elite pass defense

Led by the secondary and new defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales, Arizona was 21st nationally, allowing 19.3 points per game, 19th, permitting 308.5 total yards per game and seventh, holding opponents to 165.3 passing YPG.

The secondary was dominant by virtually every measure. Arizona led the nation with a 97.1 passer rating against, was seventh with opposing quarterbacks completing 54.0 percent of their pass attempts, tied for fifth with a 5.6 yards per attempt and second with 22 interceptions.

Johnson and Stukes with Las Vegas and Smith with the Chargers are all projected second-team on the depth charts. Dansby will have a difficult challenge making the Seattle roster, as he is currently listed as fourth on the Seattle depth chart.