Dalton Johnson joins Treydan Stukes with the Las Vegas Raiders

Three rounds after drafting Arizona defense back Treydan Stukes, the Las Vegas Raiders selected Wildcats' safety Dalton Johnson with the 10th pick in the fifth round, 150th overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. Stukes was the sixth pick in the second round, 38th overall, on Friday night.

Johnson is a playmaker, leading Arizona in tackles in the last two seasons, recording 97 stops in 2025 with 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks, four interceptions, seven passes defended, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Johnson has been a key contributor for Arizona in the past three seasons.

Johnson had an 84.8 Pro Football Focus defensive grade, 30th among safeties nationally, an 88.6 coverage grade, 23rd at the position, and 71,8 run defensive grade, 354th nationally. Per PFF, Johnson allowed a 37.8 passer rating on 25 receptions with 65 solo tackles in run support and open-field plays.

Johnson was 236th on the NFL Mock Draft Database Big Board, which is just below the 257 total picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. Arizona was first nationally with a 97.21 passer rating against, with Johnson the leader of a secondary with X NFL Draft picks.

ESPN lists Stukes as the second-team nickleback with Las Vegas. Stukes is a more versatile defensive back, while Johnson is a more traditional strong safety. In his first season with Las Vegas, starting SS Jeremy Chinn was second on the Raiders with 114 tackles.

Johnson made an impact with Arizona in 2022 on special teams after redshirting, recording six tackles and blocking a field goal against San Diego State. The most direct and quickest way for Johnson to make the Raiders roster and earn meaningful snaps will likely be on special teams.

Las Vegas was 25th in points allowed, 14th in total defense, 14th against the pass and 17th versus the run in 2025. The Raiders selected Johnson far higher than his projection. Johnson was the 114th safety in the 2021 class as a three-star prospect. Entering the NFL, Johnson has another opportunity to outperform his ranking.