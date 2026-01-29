Arizona S Dalton Johnson named East-West Shrine Bowl honorable mention prospect

Former Arizona safety Dalton Johnson was named honorable mention among the "2026 NFL Draft: 8 prospects who stood out in East-West Shrine Bowl" by NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter. Johnson tied for fifth with five tackles playing for the West team.

Johnson is presently projected as the 302nd-ranked 2026 prospect by the NFL Mock Draft Database. That would project Johnson as an undrafted free agent. The 2026 NFL Draft will have 257 picks. Getting one of over 300 invites to the 2026 NFL Combine is likely the next goal for Johnson.

Johnson earned first-team All-Big XII in 2025 by leading Arizona for the second consecutive season with 97 tackles and added 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, 11 passes defended, four interceptions, seven pass breakups, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble.

How Johnson performs if he is invited to the 2026 NFL Combine and at Arizona and Big XII Pro Days is critical for his draft prospects. Johnson is slightly undersized for an NFL safety at 5'11 and 198 pounds.

#Arizona safety Dalton Johnson, who is headed to the Shrine Bowl, has excellent range playing either a single-high or half-field safety role and has the ball production to prove it (4 INTs, 7 PBUs). At his best reading the eyes of the QB in deeper zone coverage alignments. pic.twitter.com/GC4HS3XCKV — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) January 17, 2026

Improving in each season

Johnson improved his tackle numbers in each season with Arizona. The four interceptions and 11 pass breakups in 2025 exceeded the career totals Johnson had combined in his first four seasons. Johnson is the first defensive back to lead Arizona in tackles since Darrell Brooks in 2005.

Playing in the East-West Shrine Bowl provided Johnson an opportunity to play in front of scouts from all 32 NFL teams. Johnson was praised for his feel, instincts, range and toughness. The performance by Johnson with five tackles at the East-West Shrine Bowl and his ability in coverage likely helped his draft stock.

The development that Johnson has shown throughout his collegiate career and his performance against other 2026 NFL Draft prospects at the East-West Shrine Bowl should help Johnson's prospects. The next few months are critical for Johnson's future.