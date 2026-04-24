Treydan Stukes is highest Arizona DB drafted since 2008, by Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Raiders made Treydan Stukes the highest drafted Arizona defensive back since cornerback Antoine Carson was the 27th overall selection in the first round of the 2008 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers. Stukes is also the highest drafted Arizona defensive player since linebacker Brooks Reed went 42nd to the Houston Texans in 2011.

Stukes was incredibly loyal to Arizona. In six seasons on the Arizona roster, Stukes joined the Wildcats as a walk-on under Kevin Sumlin in 2020, played for Jedd Fisch from 2021 through 2023 and in 2024 and 2025 under Brent Brennan.

Stukes had 206 tackles, 12.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks, 29 pass breakups and seven interceptions during his Arizona career. Measured at 6'0 and 5/8 and 4.33 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, Stukes has attributes that led to is ascencion on NFL Draft boards.

Matt Miller of ESPN correctly predicted that Las Vegas would select Stukes with their second-round pick. Stukes joins the top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, 2025 Heisman Trophy Winner and National Championship quarterback Fernando Mendoza in Las Vegas.

Arizona’s own.

Treydan Stukes is a Las Vegas Raider! pic.twitter.com/J97xEI1uaJ — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) April 24, 2026

Stukes strengths and weaknesses

Stukes was sixth nationally among CBs with a 90.1 defensive grade from Pro Football Focus and a 90.4 coverage grade, but was 314th at his position with a 72.5 run defense grade. Stukes excelled in coverage with a 34.4 passer rating against when he was targeted by opponents.

Stukes joins a Las Vegas defense that was 25th in points allowed, 14th in total yards allowed and passing yards allowed in 2025. Las Vegas was stout, finishing 10th in passing touchdowns allowed in 2025. Las Vegas gains a playmaker on a team that was 31st in interceptions in 2025.

Stukes provides Las Vegas with a high-IQ player who should contribute immediately as a second-round pick. The biggest question is how well Stukes adapts to the physicality in the NFL and his development against the run.