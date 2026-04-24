Arizona S Trayden Stukes projected to be selected early in the NFL Draft second round

Arizona safety Treydan Stukes is projected to be selected 36th overall in the second 2026 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders, per Matt Miller of ESPN. Las Vegas will pick fourth overall in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft on Friday night.

The second round will commence at 4:00 PM Mountain Standard Time on Friday. The second and third rounds of the NFL Draft will be held on Friday, with the fourth through seventh rounds on Saturday. Stukes has been climbing up NFL Draft boards late in the process.

Las Vegas chose Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza first overall in the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday. The Raiders finished 25th in points allowed, 14th in Wtotal defense and passing yards allowed per game in 2025 and 10th in passing touchdowns permitted.

Ben Solak of ESPN named Stukes to the Kansas City Chiefs in his "2026 NFL draft: Best team fits in Rounds 2-3 for sleepers." Kansas City traded with the Cleveland Browns to select LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane with the sixth overall pick in the first roun on Thursday night.

"36. Las Vegas Raiders

Treydan Stukes, S, Arizona



Stukes is one of the most versatile defensive backs in the draft, and teams fell in love with his 4.33 speed in the predraft process and the fact that he was a three-time team captain. The Raiders' need at safety was almost as big as the need at quarterback." Matt Miller, ESPN

What position Stukes will play in the NFL

Solak noted Stukes played "817 snaps at outside corner, 1,333 in the slot and 205 at safety" during his Arizona career. Safety is the best position for Stukes in the NFL per Solak. As a former walk-on and returning from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in 2025, Stukes being selected in the second round is an incredible journey.

Stukes is high on 2026 NFL Draft boards entering the second and third rounds on Friday night. Multiple team-specific sites mention Stukes as a possible selection for their franchise in the second round. Arizona safety Dalton Johnson and Genesis Smith could be selected in the third round on Friday.