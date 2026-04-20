Arizona defensive back Treydan Stukes is climbing on 2026 NFL Draft boards

ESPN Senior NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on Monday that Arizona defensive back Treydan Stukes is climbing on some 2026 Draft boards. Per Schefter, Stukes has visited teams picking between 11th and 30th in the 2026 NFL Draft.

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid projects Stukes 57th overall to the Chicago Bears. Louis Riddick of ESPN has Stukes as one of his sleeper picks and his colleague Matt Bowen named the former Arizona walk-on as the prospect with the most coverage versatility in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Stukes projects to be the first Arizona defensive back drafted since Dane Cruikshank in 2018 and the highest since Antoine Cason was selected 27th overall by the San Diego Chargers in the first round in 2008. Arizona DB Dalton Johnson and Genesis Smith are also projected to be selected in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Stukes finished his Arizona career with 206 tackles, 12.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, 29 passes defended and seven interceptions. Pro Football Focus gave Stukes a 90.1 defensive grade, 90.4 coverage grade and 72.5 run defense grade. Stukes had a 34.4 passer rating against in coverage.

"Arizona cornerback Treydan Stukes seems to be climbing on some draft boards. He has been busy traveling in recent weeks, with 11 top-30 visits, including to Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Kansas City on Tuesday and Seattle last Monday. Stukes had four interceptions last season and ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash at the combine. Teams say they think he can play both safety positions, nickel corner and outside CB." Adam Schefter, ESPN

Where Stukes could be selected

Pittsburgh selects 21st, Kansas City 29th and Seattle 32nd after winning Super Bowl LIX. Seattle was 10th, allowing 193.9 passing yards per game in 2025, Kansas City was 12th, permitting 195.8 PYPG and Pittsburgh was 29th, allowing 243.9 PYPG. Stukes could be a good fit in Pittsburgh, depending who else is on the board.

Stukes history as a walk-on and returning from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in 2025 are well documented. The versatility Stukes has in the secondary and his ability to overcome adversity, should benefit his draft prospects.

If Stukes is taken in the first round, Arizona would have first-round picks in consecutive drafts for the first time since defensive back Chris McAllister in 1999 and running back Trung Canidate in 2000. Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan was selected in the first round by the Carolina Panthers in 2025.