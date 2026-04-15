ESPN names Treydan Stukes as top 2026 NFL Draft prospect in this key skill

ESPN NFL Draft expert and former NFL safety Matt Bowen named Arizona defensive back Treydan Stukes with the most coverage versatility among "2026 NFL draft: Top prospects at 100 different skills, traits" in an article posted earlier this week.

Stukes was originally a walk-on at Arizona in 2020. After playing in three games as a freshman in 2020, Stukes emerged as a part-time starter in 2021. Stukes developed significantly over the next three seasons before suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament that ended his 2024 season after four games.

Stukes overcame the torn ACL to play the final 10 games and earn first-team All-Big XII. Throughout his collegiate career, Stukes has proven the ability to endure adversity. Stukes started one of his first 15 games in college before starting the final four games in 2021.

Arizona lost 20 consecutive games at the beginning of Stukes' career. Stukes second career start ended with a 10-3 win at California in 2021 to end the losing streak. Stukes played in 11 games with seven starts as a redshirt sophomore in 2022.

"Most coverage versatility: Treydan Stukes, Arizona

Stukes has the range to play from depth in a split-field scheme, plus he can roll down over the slot in three-safety nickel sets. He had four interceptions and six pass breakups last season, both career highs." Matt Bowen, ESPN

Treydan Stukes Pro Football Focus grades

Stukes earned a 90.1 overall grade and 90.4 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus in 2025. Those were sixth among 897 qualified cornerbacks. Stukes earned a 72.5 run defense grade, 314th nationally. Stukes allowed a 34.4 passer rating when targeted and allowed 23 receptions in coverage.

The three highest-graded games for Stukes occurred in 2025 against Baylor, BYU and Iowa State. Stukes' continued development throughout his Arizona career should be a positive with NFL coaches, executives and scouts.

Stukes became a mainstay in the Arizona secondary with 26 starts in 27 games over his final three seasons. In 52 career games, Stukes finished with 124 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, one sack, seven interceptions and 35 passes defended.