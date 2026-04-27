Treyden Stukes will attempt to emulate Arizona legend as 38th overall draft pick

Arizona defensive back Treydan Stukes is the fifth player selected 38th overall in the history of the NFL Draft. Defensive backs Bobby Thompson was the 38th overall pick by the Detroit Lions in what was the third round in 1962, Darryll Lewis was chosen by the Houston Oilers in 1991 and running back Chuck Levy by the Arizona Cardinals in 1994.

Thompson played six years in the NFL with 41 starts in 79 games from 1964 through 1969. With tackles not kept as an official stat during that era, Thompson did record 10 career interceptions and four fumble recoveries. Thompson did not join the Lions until 1964 because he played two seasons with the Montreal Alouettes in the CFL.

Lewis won the Jim Thorpe Award, was a unanimous all-American and the Pac-10 Co-Defensive Player of the Year in 1990. In 10 NFL seasons, eight with Houston and two with the San Diego Chargers, Lewis played in 141 games with 97 starts, 465 tackles, 32 interceptions, five for touchdowns, 16 passes defended, six tackles for loss and eight forced fumbles and recoveries.

Lewis was named to only one Pro Bowl, in 1995. In 1994, 1995 and 1997, Lewis finished the season ranked in the top 10 in interceptions. Lewis is one of the best defensive backs in Arizona history, both for his collegiate and NFL careers.

Restricting the airspace. #RaiderNation



We have selected Treydan Stukes with the 38th pick.



📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/kYV0LOEL5U — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) April 24, 2026

Levy played only three seasons in the NFL. After his rookie season, Levy was suspended for all of 1995 for violation of the substance abuse policy. Most of Levy's 217 rushing yards and one touchdown and 24 receptions for 167 yards came with the San Francisco 49ers in 1997 and 1998.

Stukes has a great opportunity with Las Vegas. ESPN lists Stukes as the second-team nickback on the Raiders depth chart behind starter Taron Johnson. Stukes should be an immediate contributor and part of the Raiders' 2026 secondary rotation.