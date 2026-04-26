Mel Kiper Jr. said Treydan Stukes could have been 2026 NFL Draft 1st rounder

Arizona defensive back Treydan Stukes could have been a first-round pick, per ESPN NFL Draft guru Mel Kiper Jr., if he did not tear his anterior cruciate ligament that cost him most of the 2024 season and part of 2025. Kiper likes Stukes versatility, ability in coverage and to make plays on the ball.

Stukes was the 38th overall pick in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders. The NFL Draft stock for Stukes began to rise after an impressive performance at the combine. ESPN projects Stukes as the second-team nickleback to starter Taron Johnson.

In addition to the torn ACL, Stukes endured two coaching changes playing under three Arizona head coaches from 2020 through 2025. Stukes produced 206 tackles, 12.0 TFLs, 1.0 sack, 29 passes defended and seven interceptions in his Arizona career.

Stukes was selected seven spots ahead of Kiper Jr., having him 45th on his big board entering the NFL Draft. After being a walk-on at Arizona in 2020, Stukes spent his collegiate career having to prove himself. As a 2026 second-round pick, Stukes will be expected to contribute to Las Vegas as a rookie.

"Treydan Stukes is a versatile safety who wears a lot of hats. He can stick with receivers in coverage (4.33-second 40-yard dash), he can hit and he can make plays on the ball (four interceptions last season). If not for a torn ACL in 2024 that cost him a chunk of that season and the first few games of 2025, he might have done enough to warrant a first-round pick." Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN

Impressive measureables

Measured at 6'0 5/8" and 190 pounds with the 4.33 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, Stukes had the potential to be a first-round pick, as Kiper Jr. mentioned. That Stukes was drafted as a safety and projected as a nickel on the ESPN depth chart illustrates his versatility.

Pro Football Focus recorded Stukes allowing 10 receptions on 19 targets with multiple interceptions in man coverage in 2025. Quarterbacks had a 32.2 passer rating when targeting Stukes in man coverage per PFF. Stukes performed ever better with an 89.9 PFF grade in zone coverage versus 83.2 in man coverage.

By virtually every measurement, Stukes should perform well as a rookie with Las Vegas. The Raiders were 25th in points allowed, 14th in total yards permitted and passing yards allowed and Las Vegas was 10th in passing touchdowns given up in 2025.