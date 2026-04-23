NFL Draft expert projects Arizona DB Treydan Stukes as a 1st-round selection

NFL Network Media Analyst Daniel Jeremiah is the latest expert to project Arizona defensive back Treydan Stukes in the first round of his final 2026 Mock Draft posted on Wednesday. Jeremiah projects Stukes will be the 29th pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs.

On Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Stukes is climbing on NFL Draft boards. Schefter stated that Stukes had visits with 11 teams that have picks in the top 30. Kansas City also has the ninth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Jeremiah has Stukes 48th on his 2026 NFL Draft Big Board published on Monday. Stukes was previously not rated on Jeremiah's 2026 NFL Draft Big Board. The consensus on Stukes rising on 2026 NFL Draft boards is his versatility.

Stukes has risen from a walk-on in 2020, playing through three coaches and recovering from a torn ACL, to the likely first Arizona player selected in the 2026 NFL Draft. On his big board summary, Jeremiah said, "Stukes is a rangy, versatile defensive back with the ability to play outside, in the slot or as a single-high safety."

"There’s been a lot of buzz around Stukes, and I think he has a good chance of going in Round 1. He can play nickelback or free safety, and a lot of teams believe he could line up outside, too. He’s been very impressive in interviews with teams...Kansas City quickly fills its secondary needs with the additions of Mansoor Delane and Stukes" Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network

NFL teams needs

NFL.Com Senior Editor of Draft Strategy Dan Parr has 19 NFL teams with needs in the secondary. Some need cornerbacks, others need safety and several need defensive backs overall. The eight teams Parr projects as needing DBs are the ones to watch for Stukes.

Stukes' versatility will allow teams to draft him as a DB with the potential to play CB, safety and slot. If the teams need further depth at the position, they can adjust to draft the best available prospect in the secondary later in the NFL Draft. Stukes should be the highest DB drafted from Arizona since 2018.