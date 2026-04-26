Arizona CB Michael Dansby was almost Mr. Irrelevant in 2026 NFL Draft

The Seattle Seahawks chose Arizona cornerback Michael Dansby with the 39th pick in the seventh round, 255th overall in the 2026 NFL Draft on Saturday. Dansby was two picks away from being Mr. Irrelevant in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Dansby was the fourth Arizona player chosen in the 2026 NFL Draft. Arizona defensive back Treydan Stukes was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders in the second round on Tuesday and safeties, Genesis Smith went to the Los Angeles Chargers in the fourth round and Dalton Johnson went to Sin City in the fifth round on Saturday.

Dansby was one of two CBs Seattle selected in the seventh round on Saturday. Andre Fuller from Toledo was selected with the 20th pick in the seventh round, 236th overall on Saturday by Seattle. Dansby and Fuller could be competing for a roster spot on the defending Super Bowl Champions.

Dansby had 19 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, one fumble recovery and led Arizona with 10 passes defended in 2025. Before transferring to Arizona for the 2025 season, Dansby spent three years with San Jose State. Dansby played under Arizona head coach Brent Brennan for two seasons at San Jose State.

Michael Dansby is a Seattle Seahawk 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/lpfEsnwGqi — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) April 25, 2026

How Dansby could fit in Seattle

Dansby is listed as the fourth team right cornerback on the projected Seattle depth chart by ESPN. Josh Jobe returns as the starting RCB for Seattle, with 2026 third-round pick Julian Neal from Arkansas second and Fuller third.

Seattle led the NFL in points allowed in 2025, was second in total defense, 10th against the pass and third against the run. The best way for Dansby to make the Seattle roster will be to make an impact on special teams. With three draftees at CB, Seattle will have a lot of competition to make the roster and earn snaps at the position in 2026.