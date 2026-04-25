Arizona S Genesis Smith could be a steal for LA Chargers in the NFL Draft 4th round

Arizona safety Genesis Smith was selected 131 overall with the 31st pick in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers. Smith was selected 43 spots below, being ranked 88th on the 2026 NFL Draft Big Board by Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.Com. Questions about Smith's ability against the run probably led to his fall in the NFL Draft.

Smith had 77 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, eight pass breakups, one interception, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 2025. Pro Football Focus gave Smith an 80.0 defensive grade in 2025, 89th nationally among safeties, an 87.9 coverage grade, 32nd at the position and a 63.0 run defense grade, 632nd.

The need to improve stopping the run is common among the draft-eligible Arizona defensive backs. Treydan Stukes, taken in the second round by the Las Vegas Raiders, also thrived overall and in pass coverage in 2025, but had a much lower PFF grade against the run.

NFL.Com Draft Analyst Lance Zierlein reiterated the PFF grades in his summary, stating, "Smith offers ballhawking coverage qualities but has alarming issues as an open-field tackler." Measured at 6'2 1/8"and 208 pounds, Smith has ideal size to play safety in the NFL.

Genesis Smith is headed to LA ✈️ pic.twitter.com/KsJ7qqBoys — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) April 25, 2026

The Chargers were ninth in points allowed, fifth in total defense, seventh in turnovers, fifth against the pass and sixth against the run in 2025. Los Angeles has second-team All-Pro Derwin James at strong safety and Elijah Molden at free safety.

NFL.Com gave Smith a 5.96 prospect with the projection that he will be an average backup or special-teamer. Smith will compete with 2023 seventh-round pick Kevin Williamson (by the Chicago Bears) and 2025 Los Angeles sixth-round pick R.J. Mickens to make the roster at FS as the backup to Molden.

Smith will have to make an immediate impact on special teams to receive significant snaps with L.A. If Smith can improve his tackling, he would likely receive more opportunities for meaningful snaps on defense. Smith is in a good situation with a franchise that is trending up under head coach Jim Harbaugh.