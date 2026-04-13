Arizona legend Damon Stoudmaire hired as assistant coach at LSU

Arizona legend Damon Stoudamire has been hired by LSU head coach Will Wade to be an assistant with the Tigers. Stoudamire and Wade coached against each other in the ACC in 2025-26. Stoudamire has 42 wins and 55 losses overall and 19 victories and 39 defeats in the ACC in three years at Georgia Tech.

Before his stint at Georgia Tech, Stouadmire won 71 games and lost 77 and had 34 victories and 47 defeats in the Big West as the head coach at Pacific from 2016 through 2021. The first college coaching job for Stoudamire was as an assistant under Arizona National Champion Josh Pastner at Memphis from 2011 through 2013.

Stoudamire left Memphis and returned to Arizona as an assistant coach under Sean Miller from 2013 through 2015. After two seasons at Arizona, Stoudamire returned to work under Pastner in his final season at Memphis in 2015-16. Pastner left Memphis for Georgia Tech, where he was eventually succeeded by Stoudamire.

In between Pacific and Georgia Tech, Stoudamire was an assistant coach with the Boston Celtics from 2021 through 2023. Stoudamire began his coaching career as the Rice Director of Player Development during the 2008-09 season.

LSU's Will Wade has hired former Georgia Tech head coach Damon Stoudamire, source told @TheFieldOf68. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 10, 2026

First full time assistant coaching job

The first full-time assistant coaching job for Stoudamire was with the Memphis Grizzlies under Lionel Hollins from 2009 through 2011. Stoudamire played with the Grizzlies from 2005 through 2008. Georgia Tech hired Scott Cross from Troy to replace Stoudamire as head coach.

Stoudamire is one of the best players in Arizona history. Despite being 5'10, Stoudamire was a consensus first-team All-American and the Pac-10 Player of the Year in 1995 and a three-time, first-team All-Pac-10 from 1993-95. Led by Khalid Reeves and Stoudamire, Arizona advanced to the 1994 Final Four.

Stoudamire finished his Arizona career sixth with 1,849 points, which included a 45-point game at Stanford in 1995, second in Wildcats' history, third with 663 assists, eighth with 174 steals and recorded a triple-double against Oregon as a Senior.