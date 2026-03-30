Brayden Burries joined another Arizona freshman in the record books

Guard Brayden Burries is the second freshman in Arizona history to score over 600 points, with 613 entering the Final Four on Saturday. DeAndre Ayton holds the Arizona freshman record with 704 points in 2017-18.

After a slow start in the first five games, Burries has emerged as the leading scorer for Arizona, averaging 16.1 points per game on 50.0 percent from the field, 40.2 percent on three-point attempts and 80.6 percent from the free throw line with a 48.3 eFG percentage and 4.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals.

During an All-American season, Ayton averaged 20.1 PPG on 61.2 percent from the field, 34.3 percent on three-point attempts, 73.3 percent from the free throw line and a 62.5 eFG percentage with 11.6 RPG, 1.6 APG and 1.9 blocks. Ayton became the first pick in the 2018 NBA Draft after the season.

Despite having a generational talent, Arizona and Ayton lost 89-68 as a four-seed to 13th seeded Buffalo and head coach Nate Oats in the 2018 NCAA Tournament. Ayton scored 14 points and had 13 rebounds, but made only six of his 13 field goal attempts in the NCAA Tournament loss.

Arizona freshman with 600+ points in a season



Deandre Ayton

Brayden Burries pic.twitter.com/H0rtV0RLAB — Underdog (@Underdog) March 29, 2026

Brayden Burries improvement in NCAA Tournament

Burries has increased his production in the NCAA Tournament by averaging 17.8 PPG on 57.9 percent from the field, 68.4 percent on three-point attempts and 82.4 percent from the free throw line with a 75.0 eFG percentage, 6.3 RPG and 2.0 APG.

The level that Burries is playing at during the NCAA Tournament has improved his NBA Draft stock. Burries is currently projected by Bleacher Report to be the ninth overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls. Burries would be the highest drafted player from Arizona since Bennedict Mathurin in 2022.

Mathurin was selected sixth overall by the Indiana Pacers. Indiana traded Mathurin to the Los Angeles Clippers at the 2026 NBA Trade Deadline. Mathurin had a breakout season in his second and final year at Arizona, averaging 17.7 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 2.5 APG and 1.0 SPG.