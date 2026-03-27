It's time for Brayden Burries to stop being overlooked in the loaded freshman class

After scoring in double figures only once in the first five games, Brayden Burries has become the leading scorer for Arizona. The development of Burries has him projected as a lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Burries has improved most of his numbers in three NCAA Tournament games.

In three NCAA Tournament games, Burries is averaging 19.0 points per game, 6.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting 64.3 percent from the field, making nine of his 12 three-point attempts and 12 of his 15 free throw attempts. Burries has led Arizona in scoring in two of its three NCAA Tournament games.

Burries earned first-team All-Big XII and is a finalist for the Jerry West Award, honoring the best freshman nationally. Keaton Wagler of Illinois is the other freshman who is a finalist for the Jerry West Award. Wagler is averaging 17.9 PPG and 4.3 APG, while contributing 4.3 RPG

Duke forward Cameron Boozer was named the National Player and Freshman of the Year by the United States Basketball Writers Association. BYU forward A.J. Dybansta and Kansas guard Daryn Peterson are the projected top two picks in the 2026 NBA Draft, with Boozer third.

Brayden Burries was impressive in Arizona's Sweet 16 win over Arkansas.



Burries finished with 23 points on 7-11 shooting in the blowout win. pic.twitter.com/HySOwxcP8g — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) March 27, 2026

How Burries compares to other freshman nationally

Burries just matched up against Darius Acuff of Arkansas, who has been the best freshman in the 2026 NCAA Tournament. Acuff averages 23.5 PPG and 6.3 assists in 2025-26. In three NCAA Tournament games, Acuff averaged 29.3 PPG, 2.3 RPG, 5.3 APG and 1.0 SPG. Acuff scored 28 points and had three assists against Arizona.

Dybansta leads all scorers nationally in 2025-26, averaging 25.54 PPG. Boozer leads Duke, averaging 22.4 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 4.2 APG and 1.5 steals, while shooting 56.3 percent from the field and 39.8 on three-point attempts. The most recent NBA Mock Draft posted by CBS Sports on Friday projects the top 10 picks in 2026 to be freshmen.

Burries is projected to be selected 10th. The other projected freshmen in the top 10 of the 2026 NBA Draft by CBS Sports are in order, forward Caleb Wilson of North Carolina, fourth, Wagler, Acuff, guards Keaton Flemings of Houston and Mikel Brown of Louisville and Tennessee forward Nate Ament.