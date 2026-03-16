Brayden Burries and Koa Peat set this freshmen record as teammates

Guard Brayden Burries and forward Koa Peat led Arizona with 21 points each in the Big XII Champions game to become the first freshmen teammates to score over 20 in a Big 12 Tournament game, per ESPN. Arizona beat Houston 79-74 in the Big XII Tournament Championship Game on Saturday night.

That was the second Arizona win in as many games over Houston during the 2025-26 season. Arizona beat Houston 79-74 on Saturday in the Big XII Championship Game and won 73-66 on the road in February. Arizona won at Houston in February with Burries scoring seven points and Peat out with an injury.

Peat led Arizona with 15 shots, making seven of them with six rebounds, before he fouled out with 10 seconds left in the Big XII Championship Game. Burries made six of his 10 shots from the field, two of his five three-point attempts and all seven free throws with two rebounds, three assists and a steal on Saturday.

Peat earned the Big XII Championship Player of the Game. Burries joined Arizona point guard Jaden Bradley on the All-Big XII Tournament Team. Bradley was named the Big XII Tournament Most Outstanding Player. Burries made the Big XII All-Tournament team despite scoring three points in the semifinal win over Iowa State.

Koa Peat and Brayden Burries are the first freshman teammates with 20+ points in a Big 12 Tournament game 🔥 @SCNext pic.twitter.com/5s86Z0AtEP — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) March 15, 2026

Redemptive games for Brayden Burries and Koa Peat

Peat scored four points on two out of four from the field with six rebounds and five assists in the 82-80 win over Iowa State. Burries scored 21 points on 7-13 from the field, 3-7 on three-point attempts and he made all four of his free throws in the 81-59 quarterfinal win over Central Florida on Thursday.

Peat scored 12 points with four rebounds against Central Florida. Arizona has been setting records and new standards all season. Burries and Peat will be key players for Arizona in the NCAA Tournament as the Wildcats seek to make their first Final Four since losing in the championship game to Duke in 2001.