Jaden Bradley earns Big XII Tournament MOP after winning regular season POY

Jaden Bradley became only the fifth player in Big XII Conference history to win the Regular Season Player of the Year and Tournament Most Outstanding Player as he led Arizona to both titles. Brayden Burries joined Bradley on the Big XII All-Tournament team.

Bradley averaged 12.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists, while shooting 46.4 percent from the field, made his only three-point attempts of the entire tournament against Houston and was eight out of nine from the free throw line. Bradley will be remembered for his buzzer-beating shot to beat Iowa State in the semifinals.

Bradley scored all 13 of his points in the first half and finished with five rebounds and two assists as Arizona beat Houston 79-74 to win the Big XII Championship over Houston on Saturday night in Kansas City. Bradley did not score in the second half after he left the game with a wrist injury.

Per ESPN sideline reporter Kris Budden, Bradley received a negative X-Ray after he went to the locker room early in the second half. Burries and Koa Peat led Arizona with 21 points and Ivan Kharchenkov scored all 12 of his points in the second half.

THE KING 👑



Congratulations to Jaden Bradley, the @HeluvaGood Most Outstanding Player of the 2026 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament.#Big12MBB | @Phillips66Gas pic.twitter.com/5FFKD0PZVP — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) March 15, 2026

Brayden Burris Big XII Tournament contributions

Burries averaged 15.0 PPG, 2.0 RPG. 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 43.3 percent from the field, 33.3 percent on three-point attempts and made 14 out of 15 free throws attempts during the Big XII Tournament. Burries overcame a slow start on Saturday after missing all seven of his shots in the semifinal on Friday.

Shoutout to our 2026 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men's Basketball All-Tournament Team 🫡#Big12MBB | @Phillips66Gas pic.twitter.com/88G7zYXzxv — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) March 15, 2026

Bradley and Burries were joined by A.J. Bybantsa of BYU, Joseph Tugler of Houston and Milan Momcilovic of Iowa State on the All-Big XII Tournament team. Dybantsa represented BYU on the Big XII All-Tournament team as the only player who did not lead his team to at least the semifinal.