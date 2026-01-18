Arizona loses 1 of its top 2026 signees, 4-star RB Brandon Smith

Arizona lost one of its top 2026 signees on Saturday with four-star running back Brandon Smith announcing on X that he has been released from his signing. Smith was the fifth-highest-ranked signee in the 2026 Arizona class per the 247Sports composite rankings.

Wide receiver R.J. Mosley is the highest-rated 2026 Arizona signee, followed by cornerback Xaier Hiler, offensive tackle Malachi Joyner and quarterback Oscar Rios. Without Smith, Arizona does not have any RBs in the 2026 class.

Arizona did sign Marshall transfer RB Antwan Roberts. Rising seniors Quincy Craig and Kedrick Reescano, rising redshirt freshman Cornelius Warren and rising sophomore Wesley Yarbrough. The Wildcats lost RB Ismail Mahdi from the 2026 roster.

Smith is the 337th prospect, 21st RB and 29th player in California out of Fresno, Central East, in the 2026 247Sports composite rankings. The primary recruiter for Smith is former Arizona RBs coach Alonzo Carter who left to become the head coach at Sacramento State.

I’d like to announce that I have been released from my signing. I’m very thankful for the opportunity that they’ve presented me with, forever will be grateful. My recruitment is 100% open. God’s plan! @_CEBengalFball @BrandonHuffman @GregBiggins @adamgorney — Brandon Smith 4⭐️ATH (@brandonsmith026) January 18, 2026

Smith had a prolific high school career

In his final three seasons at Fresno Central East, Smith had 4,850 rushing yards, averaged 7.5 yards per carry with 22 100-yard games and 66 touchdowns while adding 75 receptions for 945 yards and another three scores per MaxPreps.

Smith is the second 2026 Arizona signee to ask out of his commitment. Three-star safety Griffin Tillis withdrew from the 2026 Arizona class in December. Arizona now has 19 2026 signees after losing Smith.

Arizona lost 19 players to the 2026 Transfer Portal and has 21 incoming transfers. The 2026 Arizona class is 42nd in the 247Sports composite rankings after losing Smith. Arizona's 2026 transfer class is 46th in the 2026 portal rankings by 247Sports.

Arizona finished 76th in 2026, averaging 152.38 rushing yards per game. Mahdi led Arizona with 859 rushing yards in 2026, playing in all 13 games. Reescano is the leading returning rusher for Arizona entering the 2026 season after he had 396 rushing yards and led the Wildcats with nine scores on the ground in 2025.