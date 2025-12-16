Arizona loses 3-star safety Griffin Tillis from 2026 class

In a post to X on Monday afternoon, 2026 Arizona signee Griffin Tillis stated he has decommitted from Arizona. Tillis signed with Arizona earlier this month. The de-committment from Tillis leaves Hannibal Carter Navies as the only safety in the 2026 Arizona class.

Tillis is the 2,116th prospect, 201st safety and 287th player in Texas in the 247Sports composite rankings from Spring, Grand Oaks. Arizona was the only official visit taken by Tillis. Pittsburgh was the only other power conference program to offer Tillis a scholarship, per 247Sports.

Louisiana, San Diego State, Football Bowl Subdivision, Stephen F. Austin, Texas-El Paso, Texas San-Antonio and UNLV were the other programs that offered Tillis. The most recent stats from Tillis are as a junior in 2024 with 56 tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss and four interceptions per MaxPreps.

Navies is significantly higher ranked than Tillis as the 1,314th prospect, 117th safety and 127th prospect in Georgia out of Loganville, Grayson. Arizona also signed four-star cornerback Xaier Hiler in the 2026 class as the only other defensive back.

Arizona loses starting nickelback Treydan Stukes and safety Dalton Johnson after this season. Genesis Smith is eligible to return for Arizona at safety in 2026. Haier will have a chance to step in at earn playing time and potentially be a starter for Arizona in 2026.

Starting CBs Michael Dansby and Ayden Garnes are also seniors for Arizona who will be playing their last game with the Wildcats in the Holiday Bowl versus SMU on January 2. Redshirt junior CB Jay'Vion Cole and true freshman Gavin Hunter and redshirt sophomore Jack Lutrell at safety project as key DBs for Arizona in 2026.

Cole, Dansby and Garnes were all key 2025 transfer additions for Arizona. Expect Arizona to be active again in the portal, adding DBs. Arizona is without a general manager. Head coach Brent Brennan, CBs coach Chip Viney and safeties coach Brett Arce will lead the portal recruitment of DBs for Arizona when it opens on January 2.