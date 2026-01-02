Arizona loses 4 players to 2026 transfer portal on first official day its open

Defensive linemen Jarra Anderson and Keleb Jones, wide receiver Devin Hyatt and safety Jack Luttrell all announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal throughout this week. Friday is the first official day the transfer portal is open and players can continue entering through January 16.

Anderson, Hyatt, Jones and Luttrell joined six other Arizona players who have previously announced their intention to enter the transfer portal. Brent Brennan and the Arizona coaching staff have the dual obligations of preparing for the Holiday Bowl on Friday and working the Transfer Portal.

In the midst of preparing for the Holiday Bowl and the Transfer Portal, Brennan hired new General Manager Aaron Knotts from Washington to replace Gaizka Crowley, who left for the same position at Arkansas. Arizona director of scouting Fletcher Kelly also left for Arkansas.

Luttrell is the most significant transfer loss for Arizona. After recording 39 tackles, 4.0 passes defended, 3.0 interceptions and a forced fumble in 2024, Luttrell had 3.0 tackles and an interception in three games in 2025.

Weber State was the only game Anderson received playing time in his two seasons with Arizona. Anderson was the 880th prospect, 95th DL and 147th player in the 2023 class when he signed with Arizona.

I want to thank the U of A community and the wildcat family for welcoming me with opening arms. I had a lot of great experiences in my two years on campus. With 2 years left in eligibility. I will be entering my name in the portal officially today as of January 2nd pic.twitter.com/Rx7LmGoNJ8 — Jarra Bear Anderson (@92k_bear) January 2, 2026

Hyatt showed promise with seven receptions for 109 yards playing in all 12 games in 2024. Playing behind a deeper Arizona WR unit, Hyatt had one reception for 10 yards in two games in 2025. Hyatt originally signed with Arizona in the 2023 class.

After signing with Arizona as a three-star prospect in the 2025 class out of Phoenix, Mountain Pointe, Jones did not receive any playing time with the Wildcats as a true freshman. Jones will have four seasons of eligibility remaining after redshirting in 2025.

Brennan said they would not release the names of any opt-outs before the Holiday Bowl. Expect any potential transfers who have opted out of the Holiday Bowl to be made public near kickoff. Arizona will also almost certainly lose more players after it finishes its season on Friday night in San Diego.