Arizona loses extra inning heartbreaker in game 1 at Oklahoma State

Arizona rallied from a five-run deficit with runs in the fourth through eighth innings before losing 8-7 in 10 in the first of a three-game series at Oklahoma State on Friday. The game began with a Regan Shockey lineout to shortstop, followed by a 1:16 lightning delay.

Oklahoma State opened the scoring with a leadoff home run by Claire Timm. Lexi McDonald scored on a passed ball to extend the Oklahoma State lead to 2-0 and a Tia Warsop single scored Amanda Hasler to conclude the first inning scoring with the Cowgirls ahead 3-0.

A Rosie Davis single scored Jayelle Austin from second to extend the Oklahoma State lead to 2-0 in the second inning. Hasler had a solo HR in the third inning and Oklahoma State was in command of the game with a 5-0 edge.

Arizona began its comeback in the top of the fourth inning with Tele Jennings double to score Serenti Trice. Emma Kavanagh hit a two-run HR in the fifth that also scored Molli Daley and further cut the Arizona deficit to 5-2 in the top of the fifth inning. A Grace Jennings triple in the sixth scored Tayler Biehl to get Arizona within a run.

Final | #21 Oklahoma State 8, #16 Arizona 7 (10 inn.)



We're back tomorrow at 12 p.m. MST for game two on ESPN2 — Arizona Softball (@ArizonaSoftball) April 18, 2026

A Davis single scored Austin in the bottom of the sixth inning to push the Oklahoma State lead back to two runs. Trice reached on an error with two outs and Sydney Stewart hit a HR to tie the game at seven. Oklahoma State was scoreless in the bottom of the seventh inning, forcing extras.

Biehl hit a one-out HR in the top of the eighth inning to give Arizona its first lead of the game at 7-6. Timm led off the bottom of the eighth inning with her second HR of the game to tie it at seven. Arizona got out of the eighth without any more runs scoring.

Timm continued to be the catalyst for Oklahoma State with a leadoff walk in the 10th. Oklahoma State loaded the bases with one out. After a fielder's choice, Warsop lined a single to right-center field to score Timm. Arizona is at Oklahoma State on Saturday with the game to be televised on ESPN2 at Noon Mountain Standard Time.