Arizona loses heartbreaker to Oklahoma, dropping three-game series

Arizona was three outs away from a series win over Oklahoma on Sunday before the Sooner had back-to-back home runs to begin the seventh inning and take the decisive game three on Sunday. Arizona stunned Oklahoma with their own comeback on Friday and lost game two 21-3 on Saturday.

After Oklahoma took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning, Arizona added four runs in the bottom half to surge in front. An Addison Duke walk scored Molli Daley with the bases loaded to get Arizona on the board. Sydney Stewart tripled with the bases loaded to score Duke, Regan Shockey and Sereniti Trice to give Arizona a 4-1 lead.

Oklahoma gradually got back into the game. After scoring one run in the fourth inning, Oklahoma cut the deficit to 4-3 on a Gabbie Garcia home run in the fifth. Kendall Wells tied the score at four with a leadoff HR in the seventh and Garcia hit the eventual game-winning HR to put Oklahoma ahead 5-4.

Arizona challenged in the bottom of the seventh. Trice singled and advanced to second on a wild pitch. On a Stewart fly out to left field, Trice was thrown out trying to advance to third. Trice was originally called safe, but the call was reversed on an Oklahoma challenge.

Oklahoma run ruled Arizona in game two

Oklahoma hit seven HRs in a 21-3 win over Arizona on Saturday. The Sooners finished with 14 HRs in the three-game series. Arizona had to rely strongly on Iowa transfer pitcher Jalen Adams. Adams pitched 18 innings against Oklahoma with a 3.77 earned run average. Five of Adams' seven runs allowed came on Saturday.

Adams pitched six relief innings on Friday to get the win. Oklahoma gave Adams the loss on Sunday. Adams pitched 6.2 innings and allowed five runs on Sunday to take the loss. If Arizona is going to be a Women's College World Series contender in 2026, they need to develop a consistent second pitcher.