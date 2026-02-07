Big Arizona comeback stuns third ranked Oklahoma in 1st of 3-game series

Arizona rallied from a 5-2 deficit entering the sixth inning to earn an 11-6 win over third-ranked Oklahoma in the first of a three-game series on Friday. Grace Jenkins and Sydney Stewart each drove in four runs for Arizona.

Arizona loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the sixth inning and trailing 6-5. Sydney Stewart walked to force in the game-tying run. Jenkins followed Stewart and another bases-loaded walk forced in the go-ahead run. Miali Guachino of Oklahoma was called for illegal pitches on Stewart's and Jenkins' at-bats.

Tayler Biehl followed Jenkings with a grand slam to provide the final margin. Jenkins had a groundout in the second inning and a key two-run home run in the fifth to get Arizona within 6-5 entering the sixth. After pitching a no-hitter in the season opener on Thursday, Jalen Adams pitched the final six innings to get the win.

Oklahoma took the lead in the top of the first on a two-run HR by Nell McEnroeMarinas that was followed by a solo shot by Kasidi Pickering to give the Sooners a 3-0 lead. Both HRs came with two outs. Arizona answered with two runs with the Jenkins RBI groundout and Stewart later scoring from third on a passed ball.

Oklahoma padded the lead

Oklahoma increased its lead to 4-2 in the top of the second inning on a Gabbie Garcia HR. The HR by Garcia ended the day for Jenae Berry. Berry pitched 1.0 inning, allowing four runs, all earned on four hits, with three HRs, no walks and two strikeouts.

Allyssa Parker hit the fifth HR in just over an inning as the first batter Adams faced and it was the second consecutive inning that Oklahoma had back-to-back HRs. Adams got out of the rest of the top of the second without allowing a run.

Arizona answered in the bottom of the second when Sereniti Trice singled home Addison Duke to cut the deficit to 5-3. Oklahoma regained the three-run lead in the bottom of the fourth when Pickering singled home Parker. The Sooners retained the three-run lead until the Jenkings HR in the bottom of the sixth.

Adams pitched six innings, allowing two runs on seven hits with four walks and two strikeouts. Expects Adams to be the ace for Arizona in 2026. Adams has a 1.27 earned run average and four strikeouts in 11.0 innings this season. Arizona and Oklahoma play game two on Saturday at 5:00 PM Mountain Standard Time.