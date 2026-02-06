Arizona sweeps season opening doubleheader over Southern Utah

On the strength of a four-run fourth inning, Arizona run-ruled Southern Utah 8-0 in five innings to win the season opener on Thursday. Arizona duplicated the 8-0 run rule win in game two. The Wildcats scored three in the fifth inning and five in the sixth for the doubleheader sweep.

Iowa State transfer Sereniti Trice scored the first Arizona run of the 2026 season on a Southern Utah error. Trice had three hits in three at-bats with a double, a triple, two runs scored and one run scored. Regan Shockey had two hits in three at-bats with a run scored and an RBI.

Iowa transfer Jalen Adams pitched a five-inning no-hitter with only a hit batter keeping her from throwing a perfect game. Adams added four strikeouts. Arizona scored single runs in each of the first three innings before the four run fourth that was highlighted by a Jenna Sniffer home run.

A Tayler Biehl single in the bottom of the fifth inning scored Molli Daley for the walkoff run rule in game one and the 8-0 win. Biehl and Sniffen had two hits each to join Shockey and Trice as Wildcats with multiple base knocks in the season opener.

Arizona rallied late in game two

Game two was scoreless until Arizona scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. A Trice single scored Addison Duke and Shockey. Trice scored from second base on a fly out by Sydney Stewart to right field that Michaella Salvatierra caught at the wall, taking away a HR.

Arizona added five runs in the bottom of the sixth to earn another run rule walk off. Duke doubled Biehl home for the first run in the sixth. A Shockey single scored Camila Zepeda for the fifth Arizona run of game two. Stewart singled to center, scoring Duke to put Arizona in position for the run rule.

After Connecticut transfer Grace Jenkins popped out for the first out of the sixth inning, senior Kiki Escobar singled home Shockey and Trice to give Arizona the win. The schedule gets nearly infinitely more difficult this weekend when Arizona hosts Oklahoma for a three-game series that begins on Friday afternoon.