Arizona loses third consecutive game in series opener to Utah

Arizona's hopes for hosting an NCAA Tournament regional are fading after the Wildcats lost their third straight game to Utah on Friday night. Big XII last-place Utah scored three runs in the first inning and never trailed to earn the win. Utah entered the weekend 18-25 overall, 5-19 in the Big XII and 1-11 on the road.

Arizona is competing for a bye into the quarterfinals of the Big XII Tournament. Only 1.5 games separate second-place Arizona State from sixth-place Kansas State on the penultimate weekend of the regular season. Arizona fell to 34-16 overall and 15-10 in the Big XII with the loss.

After an RBI single from Cameron Gurney, Kaden Carpenter hit a home run to get Utah off to a fast start. Core Jackson, who sparked Utah throughout the game, extended the Utes' lead to 4-0 in the top of the third with an RBI single. Mason White hit the first of his two three-run HRs to cut the Arizona deficit to 4-3.

Utah scored three more in the top of the fourth on a two-run double by ninth-place hitter Derek Smith and a single by Tyler Quinn. Jackson extended the Utah lead to 8-3 when he stole home with two outs in the ninth inning. White's second HR came with one out in the ninth inning but was followed up by a pair of flyouts.

Arizona finished with six hits on Friday night, with three in the two innings they scored runs. White finished with two hits in three at-bats, two runs scored, six runs batted in and two walks. The rest of the Arizona lineup had four hits and five walks.

Starting pitcher Owen Kramkowski lasted four innings for Arizona, allowing seven runs, five earned, on seven hits with a walk and three strikeouts. Utah starter Colter McAnelly pitched seven innings, allowing four runs, three earned runs, on four hits with five walks and five strikeouts.

Four Utes finished with two hits, including Jackson. White was the only Wildcat with multiple hits on Friday. The Arizona bullpen had another exceptional performance. Utah scored one run on four hits and a walk and struck out six times against the Arizona bullpen.

Collin McKinney (0-1, 3.49) will start for Arizona on Saturday against Merit Jones (2-6, 7.36) for Utah, with first pitch at 6 PM. Arizona now has a pair of must-wins on Saturday and Sunday as its hopes to host an NCAA Tournament Regional are fading amidst an inopportune three-game losing streak.