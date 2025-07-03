Arizona maintaining loyalty in 2026 class by avoiding decommitments

Arizona has avoided any de-commitments in their 2026 class. Brent Brennan and his staff have been able to secure prospects and have them remain loyal to Arizona after giving non-binding verbal commitments. Arizona had eight de-commits in the 2025 class.

Arizona has 16 players committed in the 2026 class that ranks 56th nationally and ninth in the Big XII. This could be a big weekend for Arizona, with five prospects who took official visits with the Wildcats making their commitment announcements.

Building culture is critical for any program. Brennan is still trying to define the culture of the Arizona football program in his tenure. Avoiding de-commits during the recruiting process through the Early National Signing Period helps set the culture of a class and the program well before players enroll.

Flipping prospects who have been committed to other programs or that were at least trending to other schools is a way to balance out decommitments. Arizona flipped three-star prospects running back Brandon Smith from San Diego State and tight end Darren Schmitt from Boise State.

Arizona’s 2026 🏈 commits so far: #BearDown



4⭐️ QB Oscar Rios

3⭐️ ATH Brandon Smith

3⭐️ CB Xaier Hiler

3⭐️ ATH Henry Gabalis

3⭐️ WR Caleb Smith

3⭐️ LB Jaden Parker

3⭐️ WR RJ Mosley

3⭐️ WR Hamisi Juma

3⭐️ OT Malachi Joyner

3⭐️ OL Nathan Allen

3⭐️ ATH Griffin Tillis pic.twitter.com/BbXbJt42bR — Sidelines - Arizona 🐻⬇️ (@SSN_Zona) July 3, 2025

Smith committed to San Diego State in January before decommitting in April. Arizona and UNLV hosted Smith for official visits in June. After taking the official visit to Arizona the weekend of June 20, Smith committed to the Wildcats on June 29.

Running backs coach Alonzo Carter, from the Bay Area and secondary coach Courtney Viney, from Fresno were the primary and secondary recruiters for Smith, who plays for Fresno Central East. Smith mentioned his connection with Viney through their shared hometown.

Schmitt committed to Boise State in May, one month after receiving the offer from the Broncos. Arizona offered Schmitt two days after his Boise State commitment. Schmitt visited Arizona the weekend of June 13, decommitted from Boise State on June 16 and committed to the Wildcats on the same day.

Brennan and the Arizona staff deserve a lot of credit for keeping the committed players loyal to the 2026 Arizona class while being able to flip Schmitt and Smith. This could be a pivotal weekend for Arizona to continue the momentum they gained with the commitments of four-star quarterback Oscar Rios and Smith last weekend.