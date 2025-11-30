Arizona makes its 1st 2025 appearance in national polls

Arizona is 22nd in the Week 15 Associated Press Top 25 and in the USA Today Coaches polls released on Sunday. The Wildcats are in the national polls for the first time this season. Arizona was last in the national polls when they were 20th in the AP Top 25 and 18th in the USA Today coaches poll in 2024 week three.

Arizona moved up seven spots in the week 15 AP Top 25. The Wildcats received 257 points in the week 15 AP Top 25. Tulane is one spot ahead of Arizona with 373 points. Navy is one spot behind Arizona with 146 points in the AP Top 25.

Arizona is the fourth-highest-ranked Big XII team in the AP Top 25. Texas Tech is fifth in the AP Top 25, BYU is 11th and Utah is 15th. BYU is the only 2025 Arizona opponent in the week 15 AP Top 25. Houston, Iowa State and Arizona State were 2025 Arizona opponents, among others receiving votes in the AP Top 25.

Arizona received 223 points in the USA Today Coaches poll. The Wildcats had the biggest move in the week 15 USA Today Coaches Poll by climbing nine spots. Tulane is one spot ahead of Arizona in the USA Today Coaches poll with 300 points.

Georgia Tech fell four spots and is one behind Arizona with 170 points. Arizona is the fourth-highest-ranked Big XII team in the USA Today Coaches poll. Texas Tech is sixth, BYU 11th and Utah 15th as the Big XII teams ahead of Arizona in the USA Today Coaches poll.

BYU is the only 2025 Arizona opponent that is currently ranked. Arizona had a 10-point lead on BYU with less than five minutes remaining in regulation before losing 33-27 in double overtime on October 11. BYU and Texas Tech play in the Big XII Championship Game on Saturday.

What is next for Arizona football?

Arizona will wait until Tuesday to find out how high they will rise in the College Football Playoff rankings. Arizona was 25th in the CFP rankings last week before defeating number 20 Arizona State on Friday. The Wildcats will learn their bowl destination on December 7.