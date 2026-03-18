Arizona March Madness base: Seed, potential opponents, schedules and path to the Final Four

Arizona is seeded first in the West Region and will play the 16th-seeded Long Island at 10:35 AM on Friday at Viejas Arena in San Diego. Arizona and Long Island will be televised by TNT. If Arizona beats Long Island, the second-round game is on Saturday, with the tip-off time to be determined.

The path for Arizona, if they beat Long Island as expected, would be eighth-seeded Villanova or ninth-seed Utah State in the second round. If Arizona advances to the West Regional Semifinal, they would play fourth-seeded Arkansas, 13th seed Hawaii, fifth-seed Wisconsin and 12th-seeded High Point.

The other half of the West bracket is sixth-seed BYU against 11th-seed Texas, led by former Arizona head coach Sean Miller, three-seed Gonzaga against 14th-seeded Kennesaw State, seventh-seeded Miami against 10-seed Missouri in St. Louis and second-seed Purdue and 15th seed Queens University.

The West Regional will be played at the SAP Center in San Jose on March 26 and 28. Arizona should have the biggest fan base if it advances to the West Regional final with the winner of BYU and Gonzaga, should they play each other, also having a big presence in San Jose.

It all starts Friday morning!!! pic.twitter.com/TUdif4fBxT — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) March 16, 2026

Arizona Final Four odds

Arizona is +190 to make the Final Four via the FanDuel Sportsbook. That is the best odds in the West Regional and second nationally to Duke at +180. Purdue has the second-best odds in the West and is sixth overall to make the Final Four at +1000.

The South Regional at the Toyota Center in Houston which should include the local Cougars, will also be played March 26 and 28. Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., will host the East Regional and the United Center in Chicago will host the Midwest Regional on March 27 and 29.

The Final Four will be played at Lucas Oil St in Indianapolis. Arizona has a lot of history in Indianapolis. The Wildcats won the 1997 National Championship at the RCA Dome and advanced to the Midwest Regional Semifinals as a 12-seed in 2009 at Lucas Oil Field.