Arizona odds to win NCAA Tournament are better than their overall seed

Arizona is the FanDuel Sportsbook favorite to win the 2026 NCAA Tournament despite being the second overall seed behind Duke. In the updated odds on Monday morning, Michigan is second at +370 and Duke is third at +380 to win the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

Arizona enters the 2026 NCAA Tournament with a full roster. Jaden Bradley suffered an injury to his thumb and wrist and exited the win in the Big XII Championship Game against Houston on Saturday. Bradley returned with his hand and thumb wrapped.

Duke and Michigan both have impactful injuries entering the 2026 NCAA Tournament. Duke was without starting guard Caleb Foster and center Patrick Ngonba during their run to win the ACC Tournament. Foster is not expected back for the early NCAA Tournament rounds. Ngonba is expected to play in the NCAA Tournament.

Michigan backup point guard L.J. Cason tore his anterior cruciate ligament last month against Illinois and is out for the season. The Wolverines advanced to the Big 10 Championship game on Sunday, where they lost 80-72 to Duke. Michigan is the third overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

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Favorites after the top three

The 2026 NCAA Tournament favorites drop significantly after Arizona, Duke and Michigan. Florida is at +800 as the other number one seed. Houston is +1100 as the second seed in the South Region behind Florida. Every other team in the field is at +2000 or greater.

Purdue at +2500 to win the 2026 NCAA Championship is the second seed in the West. Other top West seeds with odds to win the 2026 NCAA Championship are third-seeded Gonzaga at +5000, fourth-seeded Arkansas at +6500 and fifth-seeded Wisconsin at +12500 (in the Monday odds.

Arizona arguably has the most favorable path to the Final Four among the one seeds. Injuries and matchups as the NCAA Tournament progresses will dictate that. Arizona will play its first-round NCAA Tournament game on Friday at 10:35 AM Mountain Standard Time against Long Island at Viejas Arena in San Diego.