Arizona Mentioned in Top 14 Key College Basketball Games to watch in November

ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi named Arizona versus Florida in the season opener on Monday in Las Vegas as one of his "14 key men's college basketball games to watch in November." Arizona plays Florida at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday in the Hall of Fame Series.

Florida is the defending national champion and begins the season ranked third nationally in both polls. Arizona and Florida have split their all-time series, with each team winning twice. Arizona won the first game against Florida 75-71 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The four games between Arizona and Florida were decided by a total of 12 points, including two one-point margins. Florida beat Arizona 78-77 in the 2003 Tip-Off Classic in Springfield, Massachusetts, and 78-72 in Gainesville in 2011.

Arizona versus Florida in the Hall of Fame Series in Las Vegas is the marquee game on the opening night of the season and the only one featuring ranked opponents. Tommy Lloyd will learn a lot about his team to open against the third-ranked Gators.

"Florida Gators vs. Arizona Wildcats

Nov. 3 | 7 p.m. ET | Hall of Fame Series | Las Vegas | TNT



Defending national champion Florida has a solid chance at back-to-back titles -- on the heels of UConn's three-peat attempt last season. The Gators get a stiff test on opening night against an Arizona team coming off back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances. On our board, this is a battle between preseason No. 1 and No. 4 seeds. Until proven otherwise, Florida is the pick." Joe Lunardi, ESPN.

Florida returns starters Rueben Chinyelu, Alex Condon, and Micah Handlogten. Andy Katz of NCAA.com named Condon the top international player in college basketball nationally and Arizona center Motiejus Krivas seventh entering the 2025-26 season.

Florida added combo guard Boogie Fland as a transfer from Arkansas. Arizona and Florida took a different approach to the offseason. Arizona signed the second-best 2025 class and Florida brought in the sixth-best transfer class with shooting guard A.J. Brown, Fland and point guard Xaivian Lee.

Arizona five-star 2025 signees, forward Koa Peat and guard Brayden Burries, have huge tests in their first official collegiate game. The Wildcats balance its youth with the return of starters, forward Tobe Awaka, point guard Jaden Bradley and wing Anthony Dell'Orso, plus Krivas.