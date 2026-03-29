Arizona-Michigan showdown deserves a bigger stage than even the Final Four

Arizona and Michigan are the top two teams in KenPom after dominating performances in their Regional Final games this weekend to advance to the Final Four. Arizona beat Purdue 79-64 on Saturday by outscoring Purdue 48-26 in the second half.

Michigan outscored Tennessee 48-26 in the first half and won 95-62 to earn its first Final Four appearance since 2018. The win by Michigan was the biggest in a regional final since...Glen Rice led the Wolverines over Virginia 102-65 in the 1989 NCAA Tournament. Michigan went on to win the National Championship.

The consensus, if not unanimous opinion, among college basketball analysts is that Arizona and Michigan are the two best teams. KenPom ranks Arizona first overall, fourth on adjusted offensive efficiency and first in adjusted defensive efficiency.

Michigan is second overall, sixth in adjusted offensive efficiency and second in adjusted defensive efficiency in KenPom. Duke, which is playing Connecticut in the East Regional Final on Sunday for the last Final Four berth, is third in KenPom, fifth in offensive efficiency and third in defensive efficiency.

Michigan against Arizona in the Final Four will be a treat:



- No. 1 & No. 2 in the country in net rating

- Top 2 teams in defensive efficiency

- Both top 3 in eFG% allowed

- Both top 6 in offensive efficiency

- Both top 30 in height pic.twitter.com/4fFyXIG3Cj — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) March 29, 2026

Michigan was dominant in an 84-70 win at Illinois on February 27. Illinois is fourth in Ken Pom overall, first in adjusted offensive efficiency and 20th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Arizona, Michigan and Duke are also the top three teams in Bart Torvik metrics, with Illinois sixth.

Arizona versus Michigan All-Time series

Arizona has eight wins and two losses all-time against Michigan. Saturday will be the first time Arizona and Michigan have played in the NCAA Tournament. Two of the most memorable wins in Arizona history are against Michigan.

The first big win of the Tommy Lloyd era was an 80-62 victory over Michigan in the finals of the Roman Main Event in Las Vegas in November 2021. Arizona beat Michigan 79-64 in the 1987 Great Alaska Shootout Semifinals that was a springboard for Arizona to the 1988 Final Four.