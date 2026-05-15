Arizona moves keeps hopes alive for Big XII Tournament berth with win at OK State

A 7-4 Arizona win at Oklahoma State on Thursday night and losses by Kansas State and Texas Tech keep alive the potential for the Wildcats to earn a Big XII Tournament berth this weekend. Arizona and Texas Tech are a game behind Kansas State in the Big XII standings.

Kansas State fell to 10 wins and 18 losses in the Big XII. Arizona and Texas Tech each have nine wins and 19 Big XII losses entering the final two regular-season games on Saturday and Sunday. Arizona lost both series to Kansas State and Texas Tech. The Wildcats need to finish one game ahead of Kansas State and Texas Tech to earn a Big XII Tournament berth.

Luc Fladda had an exceptional start for Arizona. Fladda did not allow an Oklahoma State hit until Danny Wallace hit a one-out home run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Fladda pitched six innings, allowing four runs on three hits with a walk and 11 strikeouts in seven innings.

Arizona took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Maddox Mihalakis walked with the bases loaded to score Nate Novitske. A Carson McEntire bunt single in the third inning scored Andrew Cain to extend the Arizona lead to 2-0. Arizona made it 3-0 with a Cain single in the sixth to score Tony Lira.

game 1 belongs to the Cats 😼 pic.twitter.com/47Nt13KKzC — Arizona Baseball (@ArizonaBaseball) May 15, 2026

An Evan Saunders three-run HR in the bottom of the seventh put Oklahoma State ahead 4-3 on the Cowboys' third hit of the game. Arizona tied the game at four in the top of the eighth inning with a Mathis Meurant solo HR. Oklahoma State did not score in the eighth to set up Arizona ninth inning heroics.

Arizona loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the ninth inning. A Caleb Danzeisen sacrifice fly to center field scored Cain to put Arizona back in front 5-4 with one out in the top of the ninth inning. Meurant doubled to right as the next batter to score Mihalakis and McEntire to extend the Arizona lead to 7-4.

Corey Kling pitched the final two innings for Arizona, allowing one hit and striking out two. Kling retired the last four Oklahoma State batters with three strikeouts to give Arizona the win. Arizona is at Oklahoma State in game two of the series on Friday at 4:00 PM Mountain Standard Time, with game three on Saturday at 10:00 AM.