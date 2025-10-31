Arizona Needs Continued Improvement In Road Games Under Brent Brennan

The 1-6 road record under Brent Brennan and five consecutive losses away from home in their two seasons under the current head coach will continually be mentioned until Arizona wins another game in the opposing stadium.

Arizona showed improvement in a 31-28 loss on a walkoff field goal at Houston on October 18. The one road win for Arizona under Brennan was a 23-10 victory at then 10th-ranked Utah in 2024. Prior to the loss at Houston, Arizona's closest road loss under Brennan was a 41-19 defeat at BYU in 2024.

Arizona reduced its average margin of defeat on the road to 23.2 under Brennan after the loss at Houston. The first five road defeats under Brennan were by an average margin of 27.2 points. Arizona lost 39-14 at Iowa State on September 27 in its first 2025 road game.

Arizona is 81st nationally averaging 21.0 PPG on the road or at a neutral site and 102nd, allowing 35.0 PPG in 2025. The Wildcats are 60th nationally, averaging 370.5 total yards per game on the road and 73rd, allowing 397.5 away from home.

Arizona had 381 yards and allowed 396 in the loss at Houston. Arizona had 269 passing yards and 112 rushing yards at Houston. Houston had 164 passing yards and 232 rushing yards. Arizona has allowed 490 rushing yards in losses to BYU and Houston in its last two games.

Arizona is 92nd, averaging 109.5 rushing yards on the road and 35th, posting 261.0 passing yards per game away from home. The Wildcats are 80th, allowing 171.5 rushing YPG on the road and 60th, permitting 226.0 passing YPG away from home.

Colorado has been a completely different team at home in 2025. The Buffaloes have three wins and two losses in Boulder in 2025, but have lost all three games on the road. After a 53-7 loss at Utah last week, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders should have the attention of the Buffaloes.

Colorado is averaging more than 10 PPG and over 100 YPG in 2025 home games than on the road. The Buffaloes are allowing more than 20 points per game less in 2025 home games. Arizona has to overcome playing away from Arizona Stadium and prove they can win again on the road under Brennan, or it will continue to be mentioned.