Arizona OC Seth Doege will reunite with Marshall transfer RB Antwan Roberts

Arizona received a commitment from former Marshall running back Antwan Roberts on Wednesday. Roberts played at Marshall under Arizona offensive coordinator Seth Doege. After playing sparingly as a freshman in 2023 and missing the 2024 season with an injury, Roberts had a productive 2025.

Roberts had 90 carries for 512 yards and four touchdowns with seven receptions for 58 yards in 2025. An explosive back, Roberts had a long run of 54 yards with 22 carries for first downs, 17 attempts that went for 10 or more yards and seven of 20 or more.

Roberts projects to replace Ismail Mahdi at RB for Arizona in 2026. Doege used three RBs frequently in 2025, with Quincy Craig and Kedrick Reescano projected to return for Arizona in 2026. Arizona was 76th nationally in 2025, averaging 152.38 rushing yards per game, 72nd, posting 4.28 yards per carry and 67th with 20 rushing TDs.

With the medical redshirt in 2024, Max Olson of ESPN reported Roberts will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. Craig and Reescano will be seniors in 2026. Roberts could be the top RB for Arizona entering the 2027 season. Arizona also returns rising sophomore Wesley Yarbrough at RB in 2026.

Antwan Roberts career timeline

Roberts does not have a 2026 transfer ranking. Wisconsin originally signed Roberts as the 1,123rd prospect, 80th RB and 32nd player in Tennessee in the 2021 class out of Hendersonville, Pope John Paul II. Roberts spent his freshman season at Wisconsin before deciding to transfer.

Roberts earned his first playing time in 2023 at Marshall with two carries for 11 yards and one reception for 17 yards in 2023. Arizona now has 19 players in its 2026 transfer class, with Roberts being the first RB. Players can continue entering the transfer portal through Friday, January 16 and make decisions about their next program after that.