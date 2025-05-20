Arizona officially announces date and location for 2025 game versus UCLA

Arizona will seek to avenge its 2024 loss to UCLA at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, on November 14, as announced by the basketball program on social media on Tuesday. UCLA won 57-54 in Phoenix on December 14 in the first non-conference game between the programs since 1977.

The Inuit Dome opened on August 15, 2024, as the home of the Los Angeles Clippers and will host basketball at the 2024 Los Angeles Olympics. Gonzaga and UCLA played the first college basketball game at the Inuit Dome on December 28, 2024. UCLA leads the all-time series with Arizona 64-50.

Arizona and UCLA in 2025 will be part of the Hall of Fame series and will have a tribute to Bruin alum and former Wildcat Dad Bill Walton. The 2025 game was originally scheduled to be played at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Arizona and UCLA signed a three-game contract with games in 2024, 2025 and 2027.

Gary Parrish of CBS Sports has UCLA ninth and Arizona 10th in his 25 and 1 rankings. Arizona finished 24-13 and lost to Duke in the East Regional Semifinal in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. UCLA was 23-11 in 2024-25 and lost to Tennessee in the Midwest Regional Second Round of the NCAA Tournament.

UCLA returns three of its top four scorers from their 2024-25 roster. Arizona is familiar with Tyler Bilodeau playing for UCLA last season and previously with Oregon State. UCLA added several top transfers to its 2025-26 roster, led by point guard Donovan Dent from New Mexico.

Arizona has built its roster more traditionally. Five-star freshman Brayden Burries from Southern California and forward Koa Peat from Mesa are expected to have a major impact for Arizona in 2025-26. Salpointe Catholic alum, point guard Evan Nelson transferred to Arizona from Harvard.

UCLA is part of an extremely challenging 2025-26 non-conference schedule for Arizona. Arizona will also play Alabama, Auburn, Connecticut and Florida during non-conference play in 2025-26. Arizona played the 15th most difficult non-conference schedule in 2024-25 and could exceed that in 2025-26.