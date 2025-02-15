Arizona officially home underdog for first time in over 10 years as line moves late

Arizona is officially a home underdog versus Houston on Saturday, with the line continually moving toward the Cougars late. After Houston was favored by 1.5 points earlier in the week, betting on the Cougars has pushed the spread to 2.5 points per FanDuel. Arizona was nearly an underdog earlier this season versus Iowa State.

After being a 1.5-point underdog early versus Iowa State, Arizona closed as a 2.5-point favorite versus the Cyclones. As noted when it appeared Arizona would be an underdog versus Iowa State, the Wildcats have not been favored in a home game for the first time since 2012 versus Florida.

Saturday is also the first time Arizona is not favored in a home conference game for the first time since 2010 versus Arizona State per Jason Scheer of Wildcat Authority. Arizona beat Florida in 2012 when Mark Lyons closed a 65-64 win with a layup with seven seconds remaining after rallying from 64-58 down with 56 seconds remaining.

Arizona State was 18-8 and Arizona 13-12 entering the 2010 game. The Sun Devils won 73-68, their third consecutive win in Tucson and sixth in seven games against Arizona overall. Arizona is 93-32 at home versus ASU all-time.

Arizona has been an underdog only three times this season. Cincinnati was a 2.5-point favorite in a 72-67 loss to Arizona in January. Texas Tech was 70-54 as a 4.5-point favorite over Arizona and the Wildcats beat BYU 75-64 as a 3.0-point underdog earlier this month. Arizona was favored in all four of its neutral site games this season.

Houston won 92-86 at Kansas as a 1.5-point underdog last month. That was the only game Houston was an underdog this season. Arizona is 8-4 this season against the spread at home. Houston is 4-6 versus the point spread on the road but 1-0 as a road underdog.