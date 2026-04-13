Arizona OL coach Josh Oglebsy praises Rhino Tapa'atoutai as Wildcats' heart and soul

Arizona offensive lineman Rhino Tapa'atoutai was named the heart and soul of the room by position coach Josh Oglesby in an interview with Arizona Athletics. Oglesby discussed Tapa'atoutai moving inside on the OL entering the 2026 season.

Tapa'atoutai was the starting right tackle against Weber State and Kansas State in 2025. For most of the rest of the season, Tapa'atoutai was the primary reserve at left and right tackle. Tapa'atoutai played 86 of his 231 snaps during the 2025 season in the 24-19 loss to SMU in the Holiday Bowl.

Tapa'atoutai struggled during the 2025 season, allowing 12 quarterback pressures and a team-high three sacks. Arizona needs to improve on the OL in 2026. The Wildcats were 65th nationally in 2025, allowing 5.31 tackles for loss and 104th, permitting 2.39 sacks per game.

Tapa'atoutai will compete for a starting guard position in 2026 and at least be a part of the rotation. Arizona received a boost with the return of Tristan Bounds who missed the final three games of the 2025 season with an injury. Bounds replaced Tapa'atoutai and started seven games for Arizona at RT.

"The one thing that you always get with Rhino is awesome energy...the guy is truly the heart and soul of the room. Everyone looks to him to kind of be the juice guy...moving inside...has been awesome for him...Now it gives us an opportunity to have just more leaders, kind of in the middle." Arizona OL coach Josh Oglesby

Origin of Tapa'atoutai signing with Arizona

Arizona signed Tapa'atoutai as a three-star prospect, the 1,203rd player, 93rd OT and 108th in California per the 247Sports composite rankings out of Mission Hills, Bishop Allemany in the 2023 class. Tapa'atoutai did not play a game as a redshirt in 2023 and appeared in six contests in an injury-shortened 2024 season.

Entering his redshirt junior season, Tapa'atoutai can be a key OL for Arizona and provide needed leadership. Bounds and projected starting right guard Alexander Boost are the only predicted starters on the Arizona OL returning to the Wildcats in 2026.

Boost, Bounds and Tapa'atoutai provide Arizona offensive coordinator Seth Doege, Oglesby and the Wildcats' offense with continuity entering the 2026 season. With Noah Fifita returning at QB and Doege back for his second season with Arizona, the offense can be improved in 2026.