Arizona starting OT Tristan Bounds receives 2026 eligibility

Starting Arizona right tackle Tristan Bounds has been granted a sixth season of eligibility to return to the Wildcats in 2026. Bounds played in seven games from 2021-24 at Michigan. After starting eight games for Arizona in 2025, Bounds missed the final three contests with an injury.

Bounds will help anchor an Arizona offensive line that returns starting right guard Alexander Doost and Matthew Lado, who started the final three games at RT. Arizona will have a decision to make at left tackle entering spring practice.

The 2025 Arizona starting LT Ty Buchanan completed his collegiate eligibility. Bounds, Lado, or San Jose State transfer Nate Hale will be the likely starting LT for Arizona in 2026. In addition to Hale, Arizona added former BYU OT Jake Griffin and Washington interior offensive lineman Zachary Henning to its 2026 roster.

Bounds' return adds stability to the Arizona OL with Doost and Lado returning. Arizona will have to replace starting left guard Chubba Ma'ae and center Ka'ena Decambra in 2026. Henning is the projected starting center for Arizona. Arizona will likely choose its starting RG in 2026 from internal competition.

Arizona starting OL Tristan Bounds has been granted an extra year of eligibility, sources tell @On3.



Former Michigan OL will return to Arizona in 2026.https://t.co/iCWFYQJjBV pic.twitter.com/HJuVw289bD — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) January 13, 2026

Bounds' return for Arizona is significant, with Griffin not receiving a significant amount of snaps throughout his collegiate career and Lado a rising sophomore. Arizona is rebuilding its offensive line for the second consecutive offseason.

Bounds outplayed his 247 Sports ranking as the 1,527th transfer and 121st OT in the 2025 portal. As a high school prospect in the 2021 class, Bounds was the 413th player and 34th OT in the 247Sports Composite rankings. Bounds has finally gotten the opportunity to play with Arizona after limited snaps at Michigan.

Arizona needs to improve after they were 65th nationally, allowing 5.33 tackles for loss, 104th permitting 2.39 sacks per game and 72nd averaging 4.28 yards per carry. The Wildcats finished 43rd nationally averaging 407.6 total yards per game.