Arizona opens Big XII Tournament with rivalry clash vs. Arizona State

Arizona will open Big XII Tournament play on Thursday against Arizona State in the quarterfinals. First pitch for the Wildcats and Sun Devils is at 5:30 PM Mountain Standard Time in Oklahoma City. Arizona is the three seed in the Big XII Tournament and Arizona State is sixth.

Arizona finished the regular season with 35 wins and 15 losses overall and 16 victories and eight defeats in the Big XII, tied with Oklahoma State. Oklahoma State beat Arizona two out of three games during the regular season to win the tiebreaker as the second seed in the Big XII Tournament.

Arizona State enters the Big XII Tournament with 38 wins and 16 losses overall and 11 victories and 13 defeats in conference play to finish sixth. Arizona State swept a three-game series at BYU to finish the regular season.

Arizona won two out of three games against Arizona State this season. The Sun Devils won the first of a three-game series in five innings with a run-rule win. Arizona won game two 9-8 and clinched the series with a 6-4 victory in the final contest. Arizona and Arizona State played from March 20 through 22 in Tucson.

2026 Big 12 Softball Tournament presented by Allstate Bracket Unveiled



The Big 12 Tournament games will be played May 7-9 at OGE Energy Field at Devon Park, the home of the NCAA Women’s College World Series.



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Arizona pitching woes

Arizona State thrived offensively against Arizona pitchers Rylie Holder, Janae Berry and Sarah Wright in the opening game of its win in March. Emily Schepp had two home runs and four driven in and Katie Chester hit a grand slam to drive the Arizona State offense in the win over Arizona. Kenzie Brown pitched a complete game for ASU.

Arizona won the second game as Kez Lucas had three hits and three RBIs. The Wildcats led 8-0 after three innings and were six outs away from a run-rule win. Arizona State scored five runs in the fourth inning, two in the fifth and one in the sixth to tie the game at eight.

Regan Shockey had a walk-off single to score Kiki Escobar and give Arizona the 9-8 win. Jalen Adams and Holder had rough game two outings for Arizona in the circle. Arizona had to rally after losing a four-run lead in game two. A Stewart two-run HR in the bottom of the sixth was the game-winner.

Arizona needs good pitching if it is going to make a long postseason run. The Wildcats finished the regular season second in the Big XII with a .348 batting average, but eighth in the conference with a 4.68 earned run average. ASU was fourth in the Big XII, hitting .328 and fourth with a 3.50 ERA.